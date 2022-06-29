Slight uptick in COVID ICU admissions in Telangana

Representational image of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

June 29, 2022 21:33 IST

State records 485 new cases of coronavirus

A small uptick in ICU admissions by COVID-19 patients has been observed in the State. As of Wednesday, there were 19 patients admitted to the ICUs of both government and private hospitals while 24 occupied oxygen beds.

The number of patients in ICUs was zero till June 17, as per the official media bulletin issued by the State Health department. The following day, the bulletin stated that five COVID patients were in ICUs and seven on oxygen beds. Within 11 days, the numbers have shot up to 19 and 24, respectively.

Doctors had earlier said that most people detected with COVID did not need hospitalisation, and had recovered at home. Gandhi Hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao had also said that the COVID patients in their ICUs did not have severe infection. They had other health ailments and were detected with the infection.

485 test positive

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 8 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 485 persons testing positive for COVID-19. While 27,130 samples were put to test, results of 501 were awaited. The cumulative infection total stands at 8,00,476.

Of the 485 infections, the highest of 257 were from Hyderabad. The number of cases in Sangareddy increased from 54 on Tuesday to 73 on Wednesday. Rangareddy reported 58 cases.

The active caseload stood at 4,421 as of Wednesday evening.