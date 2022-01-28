Six more structures pulled down in HMDA limits

Hyderabad

28 January 2022 20:49 IST

The HMDA, together with the district task force, has brought down six more illegal structures within its purview, taking the total number of demolished structures to 84.

On Friday, two structures in Sangareddy municipality, and two in Nizampet have been pulled down, in the continuing drive.

In Sangareddy, multi-storeyed structures with penthouse were built in plots of over 500 square yards, using permission issued for ground plus two houses.

In Pragathinagar area of Nizampet municipality, commercial space was built in 300 square yards of plot, in which a liquor shop was being run. In another 630 square yard plot, a multi-storeyed structure was built with penthouse, while the permission was only for ground plus two.

So far, action has been taken against 107 structures, of which 84 have been pulled down and 23 have been seized, a press note from HMDA informed.