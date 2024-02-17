ADVERTISEMENT

Sircilla Rajaiah appointed as Telangana Finance Commission Chairman

February 17, 2024 05:14 am | Updated 05:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Azmatullah Husseni elected as Wakf Board Chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Former member of the Parliament from Warangal, Sircilla Rajaiah, has been appointed as Chairman of the Telangana Finance Corporation on Friday.

M. Ramesh, Sankepalli Sudheer Reddy, and Nehru Nayak Malot were also appointed as its members, according to a press release.

Mr. Rajaiah played a crucial role in the Telangana movement as a Parliament member from 2009 to 2014 when the movement was at its peak.

New Wakf Board Chairman

Former NSUI president and Congress leader Syed Azmatullah Husseni has been chosen as the new Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board.

Mr. Husseni was appointed as a member of the State Waqf Board last week and during the board’s meeting on Friday, he was elected unanimously by the members as the Chairman.

He is associated with the party for the last two decades and he worked as the NSUI State president in the combined Andhra Pradesh. During the Telangana elections, he was the convener, Campaign Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

