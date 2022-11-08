Ready for launch, Shilpa Layout flyover to free Gachibowli of congestion

A bird’s eye view of the ready-for-inauguration Shilpa Layout flyover. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The flyover under construction near Shilpa Layout in the western part of the city when completed, will become the 17th such to be launched under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), a project envisaged by the Telangana government towards signal-free traffic flow. It will also be the 33rd structure to have been completed so far.

The flyover, 956 meters in length, is ready for launch, a statement from GHMC informed on Monday. Providing a four-lane bidirectional carriageway, the structure is an elaborately planned engineering feat, with four independent flyovers as ramps, two on each side. There will be two lanes up and down flyovers as ramps to and from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and the same to and from Mindspace, officials informed.

The flyover is the first part of a project to build faster accessibility from Kondapur, paving way for another six-lane bidirectional flyover in stage-II, to be built over and above the ramp of the Shilpa Layout flyover towards ORR side.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a bird’s eye view of the structure shows steep curves, eerily reminiscent of the flyover near Biodiversity junction which had witnessed a gory accident due to over-speeding of a car, officials claim that additional safety precautions have been factored into the construction of the flyover, though it meant cost escalation.

“Post the accident on Biodiversity flyover, we have not left anything to chance, and followed Hyderabad Metro Rail’s standards in providing curvature of the structure. Owing to this, the cost has increased by ₹75 crore,” a senior Engineering official informed.

The Shilpa Layout flyover will increase the road connectivity between the Financial District and HiTech City, relieving the Gachibowli junction of severe traffic issues, the statement said. The Kondapur flyover is scheduled to be completed by July 2023.

Among the completed components as part of SRDP are 17 flyovers, five underpasses, seven RUBs/ROBs, one cable bridge and one steel bridge, among others.