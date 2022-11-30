Sharmila’s arrest drama with TRS and BJP support: Jagga Reddy

November 30, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - hyderabad

Maintaining that Y.S. Sharmila episode was yet another political drama played out by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to keep people occupied with irrelevant issues, Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, however, said the government should not create problems for her padayatra.

Speaking to reporters here, he condemned the way she was attacked and later treated by the police and said the entire episode looked like a drama that will no way benefit people or highlight the government’s unfulfilled promises. Political parties, including the TRS and BJP, were not serious about issues concerning people, he said, adding that they were creating news to escape responsibility from their failures. The new entrants too seem to be more interested in garnering media coverage than fighting on real issues, he said hinting at Y.S. Sharmila’s party.

The Congress, he said, was the only serious party that was taking up people’s issues despite the government trying to ignore them. House pattas was a big issue and the TRS government not only stopped sanctioning house plots to the poor but also not given any possession to the beneficiaries of the Congress government. “Such a serious issue should not be diluted by TRS, BJP and other parties through some ridiculous media show,” he said.

He said he would personally raise the house sites issue in the Assembly given its seriousness. Mr. Reddy had already written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding that the house sites allotted by the previous Congress government in Sangareddy constituency be given possession immediately. “This is a statewide issue and the CM should take a serious note of it.”

The firebrand legislator said he would refrain from commenting on party leaders from now but would definitely raise issues on the party platform. “Our AICC incharge will be here soon and we will chalk out a plan on going to farmers in every village once again and also take up the house sites issue in all the constituencies.”

He said there was a tendency of enhancing personal image rather than focusing on their job either in government or in the opposition parties.

Taking a dig at former PCC presidents D. Srinivas and K. Keshava Rao, he said they were responsible for promoting KCR during the Telangana movement misleading the party high command. “Some people have benefitted while the party suffered despite honouring the 60-year old separate Telangana demand,” he claimed. S. Jaipal Reddy too had influenced Sonia Gandhi on the decision, he claimed.