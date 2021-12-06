Seven organs retrieved from brain-dead woman

HYDERABAD

Mother of nine-month-old girl was critically injured in road accident

The family of a 23-year-old woman from Nalgonda, who was declared brain dead following a road accident, have consented to donate multiple organs through the State government’s Jeevandan cadaver transplantation programme.

Aerukonda Ashwini, a resident of Veliminedu village, Chityal Mandal of the district, was headed to her mother-in-law’s house in Yadadri along with her husband Aerukonda Sreenu, a constable at the police station in Begum Bazaar, and their nine-month-old daughter, on a two-wheeler. On the way, Mr Sreenu lost control of the bike and all three fell, informed a press release.

The young mother was critically injured while the other two escaped with minor injuries. She was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. After 72 hours of intensive treatment, she was declared brain-dead by a neurophysician on December 5. Counsellors from the Jeevandan programme spoke to her family regarding organ donation.

“Her husband, father Radharapu Narasimha and mother Radharapu Chandramma consented to donate seven organs under Jeevandan programme,” as per the press note. Both kidneys, liver, corneas and lungs were harvested from her.