Seven IPS officers given temporary attachment as Additional SP (Admin)

Hyderabad:

18 November 2021 11:30 IST

For the past several months these officers were attached to Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police without any independent charge.

Telangana’s Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy issued orders temporarily attaching seven IPS officers of the 2017 and 2018 batch as Additional SP (Admin) in various districts.

The development came two days after a report ‘No clarity on postings for new IPS officers of Telangana cadre’ explaining the concerns of the young officers were about not being given postings even after joining the service of the State a year ago, was published in these columns.

Rupesh Chennuri, an IPS officer of the 2017 batch, presently attached to SP Mulugu, was temporarily attached as Additional SP (Admin) Jagtial, his batchmates and ACP (Mancheral) Akhil Mahajan and Nitika Pant, were attached as Addl DCP (Admin) Ramagundem Commissionerate and Additional SP (Admin) Sangareddy respectively.

The officers of the 2018 batch, B. Bala Swamy, Yogesh Goutam and Vaibhav Gaikwad, were attached as Addtional SP (Admin) Medak, Mahabubabad and Additional DCP (Admin) Warangal Commissionerate, respectively.

Their batchmate, Ritiraj, who was with Karimnagar Commissionerate as ASP, was temporarily attached as Additional SP (Admin) Suryapet.

“Though the administrative postings have no challenge of performing on the field operations and there would be zero learning for a competitive regular IPS officers, we are at least happy that we got some independent attachment, though it is temporary,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.