Seven injured in reactor blast at chemical factory in IDA Bollaram

SANGAREDDY

12 December 2020 17:20 IST

It took five fire engines more than three hours to bring the fire under control

Seven workers were seriously injured when a reactor exploded at unit one of Vindhya Organics at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday afternoon. It took more than five fire engines more than three hours to bring the fire under control.

According to sources the explosion occurred when chemicals were being mixed in the reactor. The blast was heard some 2 km away. The factory roof was blown away and walls were damaged. Glass from the windows was thrown across the entire area.

Thick black smoke engulfed entire area. According to sources, following the blast in the Vindhya Organics the managements of other factories in the neighbourhood took steps to cool down the boilers on their premises. Workers from not only the affected unit but also other factories in the neighbourhood panicked and ran helter skelter.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of workers who were injured was lower as the explosion occurred during lunch time and many of the workers had left the factory floor for lunch. It is suspected that some of the labourers were struck in the factory. The injured were shifted to a private hospital and are being treated. It was stated that condition of two persons was serious.

Officials of Factories Department said they would be able to ascertain the exact reason for the blast after proper investigation.

MLA G. Mahipal Reddy rushed to the site and examined the condition at the factories. Holding the negligence of the factory management and Department of Factories responsible for the accident, Mr. Mahipal Reddy assured justice for the injured from the management and said he would take incident to the notice of senior officials.

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy also visited the site of blast and examined the conditions.

Revenue Divisional Officer M. Nagesh, who supervised rescue operations, said that blast took place at about 1.30 p.m. and eight persons were injured and there were no casualties. He said that everything was under control.

Damodar, an official from Regional Response Centre (RRC) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that it was a chemical fire and only seven persons were injured.