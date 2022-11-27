Seminar focuses on challenges due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

November 27, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The whole gamut of consequences of the ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ (CPEC) from the Indian perspective was discussed at a day-long seminar at the Administrative Staff College of India. “Both the UK and US were interested in the creation of Pakistan. And Pakistan made itself available as a rental space to the US against Russia. The key to real estate is location,” said former ambassador Venkatesh Varma in his opening remarks at the seminar.

The CPEC is a vast project that entails collaboration between China and Pakistan to develop infrastructure whose cost is now pegged at $65 billion. Part of the project passes through Jammu & Kashmir and has been a site of conflict. “There was a rough path through Karakoram. After years, it has been turned into an all-weather road,” said Mr. Varma as he listed out the likely impact of the Chinese-Pakistani project on the geo-politics of the region.

The keynote speaker, economist Mohan Guruswamy, turned his focus on the personality of Xi Jinping and how he is shaping Chinese polity and economy. “Mr.Xi and Mr.Modi have met 18 times. They have been just photo-ops. What China is doing is using reserves of cash to gain control. Sri Lanka is in deep debt,” said Mr. Gursuwamy, who saw the benefit of the road linking Pakistan to China as one where Pakistanis can sell tea and samosas to the drivers.