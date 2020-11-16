Secretariat construction to start soon

HYDERABAD

16 November 2020 23:59 IST

Agreement with Shapoorji Pallonji & Company to be inked in two days

Construction works on the new integrated Secretariat complex are set to commence very soon.

The Roads and Buildings Department has prepared the detailed agreement that it should sign with infrastructure development company Shapoorji Pallonji & Company for handing over the existing Secretariat complex and circulated it to the company. Representatives of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group are learnt to be studying the agreement papers to look whether the clauses are in line with the conditions prescribed in the tender document. “Once the company gives its consent, the agreement will be signed. May be in a couple of days,” a senior R&B official told The Hindu. The one year deadline for the completion of works in all respects will kick in from the day the agreement is signed between the R&B Department and the construction company. Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji & Company secured the tender for the construction of the new Secretariat complex outbidding another infra major L&T quoting 4% excess over the estimated value. The company was already handed over the letter of acceptance and it had furnished bank guarantees for the proposed project within the stipulated two weeks.

Along with the performance security, the company has to submit plans relating to establishment of concrete batching plant and putting up labour camps. The company, it is learnt, has sought exemptions like allowing works on holidays to enable it meet the deadline. Preliminary works like demarcation of boundaries and marking work areas including the main building have been completed in the last one week. The government had sanctioned ₹617 crore for the construction of the integrated Secretariat as against the initial estimated value of ₹400 crore.

Advertising

Advertising