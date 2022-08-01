Second rake point in Medak inaugurated

Minister T. Harish Rao at the inauguration of a rake point in Medak on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

August 01, 2022 20:49 IST

Years of dream has finally come true: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that years of dream has finally come true for the people Medak district with the establishment of rake point at the district headquarters. He said that this would serve the requirements of farmers in getting fertilizers and exporting farm produce to other places from the district.

Along with Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Mr. Harish Rao inaugurated the rake point at Medak on Monday and said the demand for a railway line in Medak had been raised since 2004. “We have completed the railway line by paying ₹100 crore as our share. In the past, we used to get fertilizers from Sanathnagar and transportation used to be a problem. Now farmers can get fertilizers right here and there will be tremendous development in the district with railway connectivity,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Niranjan Reddy that agriculture-related business activities will improve in the district with the establishment of railway line.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Padma Devender Reddy, Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy and political secretary to Chief Minister S. Subhash Reddy participated in the programme.

First goods train

The first goods train chugged into Medak railway station through the recently-commissioned 17-km Akkanapet-Medak section on Monday. The station’s goods shed was notified to handle the freight traffic last month for both loading and unloading bagged consignments last month.

The freight train containing 15 BCN wagons of 948 tonnes of fertilizers arrived from Coromandel International Limited Siding, Kakinada, at the station, marking the commencement of freight operations at the station. The distance covered by the goods train was around 500 km, said a press release.