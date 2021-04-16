SEC notifies ward-wise reservation in ULBs going to polls

HYDERABAD

Returning officers across ULBs issue election notices on Friday

The State Election Commission (SEC) has notified ward-wise reservation for local body elections in Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur municipalities scheduled to be conducted later this month.

Of the 66 wards in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, 16 are unreserved, 17 are reserved for general-women, 10 for backward classes-general, 10 for BC-women, 6 for Scheduled Castes-general, 5 for SC-women, 1 for Scheduled Tribes-general and 1 for ST-women.

In Khammam Municipal Corporation, having a total of 60 wards, 14 are unreserved, 16 are reserved for general-women, 10 for BC-general, 10 for BC-women, 4 for SC-general, 3 for SC-women, 2 for ST-general and 1 for ST-women.

Similarly in Siddipet Municipality with a total of 43 wards, 10 wards are unreserved, 12 are for general-women, 9 for BC-general, 8 for BC-women, 2 for SC-general, 1 for SC-women and 1 for ST-general. In Jadcherla Municipality (27), 6 wards are unreserved, 8 for general-women, 5 for BC-general, 4 for BC-women, 2 for SC-general, 1 for SC-women and 1 for ST-general.

In Atchampet Municipality (20), 4 wards are unreserved, 6 for general-women, 3 for BC-general, 2 for BC-women, 2 for SC-general, 1 for SC-women, 1 for ST-general and 1 for ST-women. Of the 20 wards in Nakrekal Municipality, 4 wards are unreserved, 6 for general-women, 3 for BC-general, 3 for BC-women, 2 for SC-general, 1 for SC-women and 1 for ST-general.

Of the 12 wards in Kothur Municipality, 2 wards are unreserved, 4 for general-women, 2 for BC-general, 1 for BC-women, 1 for SC-general, 1 for SC-women and 1 for ST-general.

Besides, elections are also to be conducted for casual vacancies for 9 wards in as many ULBs, including one in GHMC. Polling for the ULBs will be held on April 30 and counting of votes taken up on May 3. The Returning Officers concerned issued election notices across the ULBs going for polls on Friday.