Scrap CPS, teachers and employees demand

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 01, 2022 20:23 IST

Teachers protest against the Contributory Pension Scheme. They observed September 1 as Pensions Betrayal Day

The Contributory Pension Scheme Teachers and Employees Association (CPSTEA) has urged the government to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) like other States.

The employees observed September 1 as a black day as the scheme came into being on the same day in 2004. Employees and teachers wore black badges across the State to register their protest.

Association president D. Kamalakar and organising secretary Machana Raghunandan said if the government doesn’t respond, employees across the departments should come on one platform to fight for their rights.

Meanwhile, the Upadhaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) consisting of several teachers’ organisations urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the fight against scrapping the CPS system. The USPC observed September 1 as Pension Betrayal Day across the State by wearing black badges during lunch time and later submitted a memorandum to the District Collector.

