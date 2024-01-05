SCR RPF rescued 1,343 children, saved 22 people last year

January 05, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway’s (SCR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) has saved 22 people from accidents, besides rescuing 1,115 boys and 228 girls from trains and railway premises. Three minors were also reunited with their parents or handed over to a child rescue home in 2023.

Resolute action taken by the RPF curtailed illicit ticketing with effective measures taken in preserving the integrity of the system and safeguarding the financial interests within the railway domain by arresting 261 people for unauthorised procuring and selling of railway reservation tickets, and seizing 8,770 tickets worth ₹2.31 crore, said an official release on Thursday.

Arrests

About 627 people were apprehended for travelling on footboards, 1,903 were booked for travelling without tickets and a fine of ₹1.35 lakh was collected. Another 835 people were held for travelling in ladies compartment and fined ₹1.53 lakh.

To curb smoking in railway premises, 1,586 people were held and a fine of ₹1.38 lakh was imposed. Over 18,002 people were apprehended for littering in railway premises and about ₹37.23 lakh was collected as penalty.

A penalty of ₹19.41 lakh was collected from 11,437 people under Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) while 19 people were arrested for carrying dangerous/explosive goods in trains. A total of 693 people were arrested for unlawful possession of railway property and property worth ₹1.97 crore was recovered. About 401 cases were filed against those accused of pelting stones on running trains and 327 people were arrested.

3,293 kg ganja worth ₹23 crore seized

To curb illegal activities, 161 people were arrested for transporting 3,293 kg ganja worth ₹23 crore. About 5,429 bottles of liquor valued at over ₹28 lakh was recovered and 88 people were held.

Belongings worth over ₹9.35 crore were handed over to passengers and 454 thieves have been arrested. As many as 28,778 people were arrested for trespassing into railway premises and ₹25.77 lakh collected as penalty. Also, 728 people were arrested for endangering passenger safety and a fine of more than ₹10.28 lakh was collected. This apart, 702 people were booked for travelling in reserved compartments without proper ticket and fined ₹1.47 lakh, the release added.

