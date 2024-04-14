SCR puts in place 468 drinking water coolers in 170 stations

April 14, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has intensified efforts to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations by providing 468 water coolers across 170 stations, with continuous monitoring of adequate water availability and coordinating with local authorities to supplement in case of any emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In anticipation of the upcoming summer season and potential heat waves, the availability of drinking water at stations is being constantly checked in accordance with established norms, said an official release on Saturday.

A series of steps like joint meetings with supervisors of engineering and electrical departments to review the demand and supply capacities at all stations are being taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

A round-the-clock monitoring system has also been started through divisional central control offices with respective supervisors being contacted immediately in case of any issue. Periodical water quality tests are being conducted at regular intervals.

Automatic water supply systems (CAMTECH) have been provided at major stations wherever coach watering is to be done to ensure supply of water within the least possible time. Teams are being continually deployed with respective supervisors to ensure water taps at stations are in working condition.

Group water pedestals on platforms located near general coaches are being given special attention and at stations where the canal water supply is the main source of supply. Storage tanks have been augmented to cope with the demand. While all storage tanks are being checked continuously at other locations, rainwater pits have been dug at several stations to enhance ground water potential, added the official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Specials

Indian Railways will be running several summer special trains in the next three months till June end between the following destinations.

Train No. 05293/05294 Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad – Muzaffarpur, Train No. 05303/05304 Gorakhpur – Mahbubnagar – Gorakhpur, Train No. 06081/06082 Kochuveli – Shalimar – Kochuveli, Train No. 06507/06508 SMVT Bengaluru – Kharagpur – SMVT Bengaluru.

Train No. 02811/02812 Bhubaneshwar - Yelahanka – Bhubaneshwar, Train No. 07305/07306 SSS Hubbali – Gomati Nagar - SSS Hubbali, Train No. 05952/05951 New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia, Train No. 02122/02121 Jabalpur – Kanyakumari – Jabalpur. Train No. 06071/06072 Ernakulam – New Delhi – Ernakulam and Train No. 09069/09070 Surat – Brahmapur – Surat.

SCR will also be running 44 special trains – 07223/07224 Secunderabad – Santragachi – Secunderabad and Train No. 07225/07226 Secunderabad – Shalimar – Secunderabad specials. Another 22 special trains will be run between Secunderabad – Kollam - Secunderabad during the summer months to handle the holiday rush.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.