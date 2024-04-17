SCR earns total revenue of over ₹20,000 crore, carries more than 26 crore passengers in FY 2023-24

April 17, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved its best-ever originating passenger earnings of ₹5,731.8 crore by transporting 262.62 millions (26.26 crore) of originating passengers in the financial year 2023-24 compared to 255.59 (25.55 crore) million during 2022-23 financial year.

The zone’s gross originating revenue too has surpassed ₹20,000 crore for the first time, clocking ₹20,339.36 crore in the financial year of 2023-24. This is the highest since its inception and 7% more than the previous best of ₹18,976 crore achieved in 2022-23.

Major factors for buoyancy

An official spokesperson informed on Wednesday that major factors for this buoyancy in earnings was the major thrust given towards meeting passenger demand by introducing new trains and special trains wherever necessary. Augmentation of the existing trains having demand by attaching extra coaches was taken up, with 6,921 extra coaches attached on a temporary basis in 117 trains to meet demand.

The freight segment has been equally good with originating freight revenue reaching ₹13,620 crore, marking the highest-ever figure and a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year. Enhancement of freight services, diversifying traffic streams and customer-centric initiatives like establishment of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals as well as inauguration of three new sidings throughout the year.

Loading and unloading process to numerous essential commodities at the goods sheds too had helped in achieving the highest ever originating loading of 141.12 million tonnes. Best-ever revenues were also achieved in ‘other coaching segments’ like ₹512 crore compared to ₹414.87 crore during 2022-23 and ₹474 crore in sundry earnings which is 28% more when compared to the last year figure of ₹369 crore, he explained.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has commended the efforts of his team for the stupendous achievement and advised them to continue the same efforts in the current financial year to achieve great heights of success and further elevate the standards of rail transportation for the benefit of rail passengers, said the press release.

