SCR breaks record on freight loading and earnings in 2023-2024

April 01, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved originating freight loading of 141.117 million tonnes (MTs) and also registered its highest ever freight earnings by achieving ₹13,438.76 crore in freight revenue, both figures being best ever in its history in the financial year 2023-24.

It has surpassed the 140 MTs mark in originating freight loading for the first time and has carried 8.785 MTs higher than the last year. In terms of earnings too, it has earned ₹506 crore higher than the last financial year, said an official spokesperson on Monday.

In a press release, General Manager Arun Kumar Jain informed that the record-breaking performance was a result of the “exceptional” team work displayed by all its six divisions as major thrust was given towards attracting new streams of freight business, while strengthening its existing freight basket.

Special focus was given towards enhancing efficiency at our terminals with the introduction of Gati Shakti cargo terminals, improvements to goods sheds, etc. Simultaneously, regular feedback was taken from freight customers to address their needs, which resulted in good results. The zone’s incremental loading contributed to nearly 11.18% overall incremental loading of Indian Railways in the financial year. Buoyancy was witnessed across all commodity streams — coal contributing 70.522 MTs of loading (67.18 MTs in FY 22-23), cement (along with clinker) contributing 36.117 MTs (34.855 MTs), fertilisers 7.402 MTs (6.511MTs), foodgrains 7.388 MTs (7.058 MTs), raw material for steel plants 4.852 MTs (4.504 MTs), iron ore 3.743 MTs (1.561 MTs), containers 2.392 MTs (2.189 MTs), etc., added the press release.

