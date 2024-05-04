Scorching summer pushing energy use in Greater Hyderabad to new highs

May 04, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom) Md. Musharraf Faruqui has asked the engineers and other staff of the power utility to be extra cautious to prevent interruptions in power supply as the temperatures are increasing sharply this season pushing up the energy demand.

In a meeting with the chief general managers, superintending and divisional engineers held here on Saturday, he stated that the highest peak load of 4,214 megawatts was recorded in Greater Hyderabad on April 30, while the highest daily consumption of energy of 89.71 million units was recorded on May 3 (Friday).

Noting that the energy consumption on May 3 this year was 53.7% higher compared to consumption on the same day last year when it was recorded as 58.34 MU. The peak load in Greater Hyderabad on Saturday was recorded as 4,209 MW and the energy consumption was expected to cross 90 MU and it could further towards the month-end.

The CMD instructed the authorities to give the responsibility of handling every 11 KV feeder to in-charge engineers on a shift basis and utilise the services of 300 engineers working the head office of the Discom, its zonal and circle office for the purpose. Further, he directed the officials to give operations duties to the accounting staff working in the circle offices, if need be.

Mr. Faruqui said a total of 4,353 additional distribution transformers were arranged to handle the additional demand arising this summer season and another 250 were placed in field level office so that they could be used based on the demand. He told them to attend interruptions in power supply including repairs, if any, on war-footing so that there was no interruption in power supply.

In-charge directors K. Ramulu, N. Narsimhulu, Nanda Kumar, Sudha Madhuri and others participated in the meeting.

