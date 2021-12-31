SCCL captive solar power plant commissioned

PEDDAPALLI

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s total installed solar power generation capacity from its captive solar power plants reached 219 MW with the commissioning of a 10-MW solar power plant in the Ramagundam-III area on Friday.

The synchronisation of 10-MW solar power with the grid marked the inauguration of the 50-MW unit in RG-III area and also successful completion of the second phase of the State-owned SCCL’s ambitious solar power project in different areas of the company, spanning the vast coal belt region of the State, SCCL sources said.

SCCL Directors (Finance, P&P, PAW) N Balaram and D Satyanarayana Rao (E&M) on Friday inaugurated the solar power plant in RG-III area near Godavarikhani.

TBGKS president B Venkat Rao, SCCL RG-III General Manager A Manohar and others were present.

The State-owned coal company drew up plans to expeditiously construct 81-MW solar power plants in vacant lands and on overburden dumps in the coal belt region and also one floating solar power plant on the water reservoir of the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Mancherial district to reach the 300-MW total installed capacity by mid-2022 in the third phase.

The captive solar power plants of the company set up in the first and second phases together generated 166 million units of energy leading to substantial saving of ₹ 85 crore for the government-owned company.

The company was planning to set up 250-MW floating solar PV power project on water surface area of Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar.

The SCCL was mulling further augmenting the solar power generation to reach 2000-MW mark by 2024.