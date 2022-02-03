SC Collegium recommends 12 judges for Telangana HC

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:31 IST

Supreme Court Collegium had approved a proposal to elevate seven advocates and five judicial officers as judges for Telangana High Court.

Once the proposal receives the assent of the President, the Telangana High Court, which was created on January 1, 2019, would have 30 judges in addition to the Chief Justice. Presently, the HC has 8 judges.

The Telangana HC sanctioned Bench strength was 24. With the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana taking up the matter of enhancing the sanctioned Bench strength of Telangana HC in the backdrop of 237 lakh pending cases, the Union Law Ministry finally approved the proposal on June 7, 2021 to increase the Bench strength from 24 to 42. The CJI gave the required approval the next day.

The seven advocates and five judicial officers to be elevated as judges are Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat, G. Anupama Chakravarthy, M.G. Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A. Santosh Reddy and Dr. D. Nagarjun respectively.

Lawyer Kasoju Surendhar is presently serving as special public prosecutor in HC for CBI, Counter Intelligence Cell and National Investigation Agency. He hails from Mahabubnagar district and secured his LLB degree from Padala Rama Reddy Law College in Hyderabad.

Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy of Dubbak of erstwhile undivided Medak district is from agriculturist family. He secured B.Sc. and LLB degrees from Osmania University. He worked as government pleader in HC from 2014 to 2021.

Surepalli Nanda is designated senior advocate from Hyderabad. She reported nearly 64 judgements in various law journals and served as assistant government pleader for Panchayat Raj and Land Acquisition departments.

Lawyer Sudheer Kumar of Khammam district studied law at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Maratvada University in Nanded. He appeared in different cases in the HCs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Advocate Juvvadi Sridevi is working as additional public prosecutor in Telangana HC.

Advocate Safiulla Baig is from Mahbubabad. He served as panel advocate for different organisations.

Lawyer Sravan Kumar is serving as Government Pleader in HC for Irrigation and Command Area Development departments.

G. Anupama Chakravarthy hailing from Srikakulam district of AP got appointed as Additional District Judge in 2008. Presently, she is serving as Telangana State VAT Tribunal Chairperson.

M.G. Priyadarshini, presently working as Karimnagar district judge, hails from Visakhapatnam. She secured M.A. in three subjects of Political Science, Public Administration and Sociology.

Sambasivarao Naidu is presently serving as Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad. He got selected as District Munsif in 1991.

Law Secretary Santosh Reddy is from Joganpally village of Jagityal district. After securing law degree from SK university, he completed post-graduation from OU. From 2019, he is serving as Law Secretary.

Dr. Devaraj Nagarjun is serving as Registrar General of Telangana HC presently. In 1991, he got selected as junior civil judge.