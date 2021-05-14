SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM elevated as DMD

HYDERABAD

14 May 2021 22:33 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra has been elevated to the post of Deputy Managing Director, effective May 14.

A banker with over three decades of experience, he headed the Hyderabad Circle since May 2019. Mr.Mishra joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1987 in its Patna Circle. He acquired rich experience, in banking operations, by virtue of his working in various capacities, including as General Manager in Guwahati and Delhi Circles, a release from the bank on Friday said.

Sources said his new posting location as well as who will take over from him as the CGM of the Hyderabad Circle will be known in a few days.

As CGM of the Hyderabad Circle, his tenure will be remembered for handling of the pandemic impact on the banking operations. He had been constantly motivating the employees to give their best to improve customer service and urging customers to switch to digital banking. Mr.Mishra continues in the line of many other CGMs of the Hyderabad Circle in recent years who were elevated to senior leadership roles, including his predecessor J.Swaminathan, who is now Managing Director of the country’s largest lender.

Also, the release announced the elevation of Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager in the Hyderabad Circle, to the post of Chief General Manager. Joining the bank as a probationary officer in 1991 in its Patna Circle, Mr.Singh has handled various operational assignments including assignments in Corporate Centre, Mumbai and North Eastern Circle, Guwahati. Sources said the location where he will be posted as CGM would be known shortly.