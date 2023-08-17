Sarvai Papanna Goud stood as symbol of self-respect and courage of Telangana: KCR

August 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that freedom-fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud stood as a symbol of self-respect and courage of Telangana. With his endeavour for political and social equality of all sections of people, he had carved a niche for himself in the history.

The Chief Minister recalled the role played by the freedom-fighter on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary on Friday. It was remarkable that Papanna Goud fought for equal political opportunities for all communities irrespective of caste and religion.

The State Government was organising the birth and death anniversaries of Papanna Goud as official functions to commemorate his services. Mr. Rao said the Government was fulfilling the aspirations of Papanna Goud by creating political opportunities to all sections and grooming several leaders from the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

