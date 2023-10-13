ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Shandilya posted as Hyderabad Police Commissioner 

October 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The order follows transfer of C.V. Anand by the ECI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Sandeep Shandilya (second left) . | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya has been posted Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

The 1993 batch officer, currently Director of the Dr. RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, replaces C. V. Anand who had been transferred by the Election Commission of India. Mr. Anand’s transfer forms part of a series of transfers of IPS and IAS officers effected by the ECI. Additional Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann was the in-charge police commissioner till the ECIs latest order on Friday.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar interacted with the State official machinery to assess the election preparedness during its three day visit from October 3 to 5. The Commission reportedly said it would “apply zero tolerance towards officials with partisan attitude” and this was followed by transfer of officials in key positions a few days later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the order issued on Friday, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said Mr. Shandilya was also placed in full additional charge of the post of ADG, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, with immediate effect.

Mr. Shandilya earlier served as Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Additional Director General (Railways & Road Safety) and Director General (Prisons) in the recent past.

As a young officer in Telangana region, Mr. Shandilya started his career in left wing extremist districts such as Godavarikhani (ASP), Nalgonda (OSD), and Adilabad as its Superintendent of Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US