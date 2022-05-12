Salar Jung Museum to exhibit 75 rare objects from reserve collection

May 12, 2022 23:52 IST

‘International Museum Week’ from May 16 to 21

The Salar Jung Museum will be celebrating ‘International Museum Week’ from May 16 to 21 during which period, it will be exhibiting 75 objects from its reserve collection indicating 75 years of Indian Independence, host a special art exhibition by 75 artists of Hyderabad Art Society, organise a photography contest in association with the Bhagyanagar Photo Art Club and so on.

Museum director A Nagender Reddy informed that the Ministry of Culture has called for celebrating the ‘International Museum Day’ on May 18 with the theme of “The Power of Museums.” Museums are not only store houses of cultural heritage, but they are also educational centres helping to enhance knowledge of the visitors regarding history, culture and traditions of the bygone era, he said.

During this time, differently-abled and orphan students can visit the museum and arrangements have been made for training schoolchildren on arts, crafts, drawing etc. A one day workshop/demonstration on making of Bidri and a special lecture on Humor in European Art, webinar on ‘Preventive Conservation’ and launching of photo point/selfie point ‘I Love SJM’ at two places are also on the agenda.

Cultural programmes by the Telangana folk artists being organized by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be held, he said. Special prizes for the photography contest include gold, silver and bronze medals with ₹30,000 cash prizes.

President of Hyderabad Art Society Ramana Reddy, Hyderabad chapter convenor of INTACH Anuradha Reddy, Photo Club president Janardha Reddy, curator Khusum, consultant M. Veerendra and other officials were present.