Sajjanar travels in bus, interacts with passengers

HYDERABAD

27 January 2022 20:42 IST

TSRTC Managing Director V. Sajjanar visited bus stands at Zaheerabad, Sadashivapet and Sangareddy in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

He traveled in an RTC bus and interacted with passengers and sought their suggestions for the development of RTC. Mr. Sajjanar said that RTC employees are working hard and it will become profitable with their committed work.

He has also stated that the management is considering the issues being raised by the employees positively and they will be addressed shortly.

