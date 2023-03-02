Saif ‘maligned and humiliated’ Preethi, says remand report

March 02, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The remand report submitted to the court in Preethi’s suicide case by the Mattewada police of Warangal revealed that the accused medico, Md Saif, had allegedly maligned and humiliated her in a 30-member WhatsApp group and that his harassment increased after she complained against him.

The remand report revealed that the Warangal police had examined 17 WhatsApp chats from Dr. Saif’s phone and also checked the WhatsApp group ‘LDD+ knockouts’, in which he allegedly sent derogatory comments and emojis about her social background and humiliated her.

It was mentioned that Preethi was asked to file a Pre-Anesthesia Check-up (PAC) report on February 18, which Dr. Saif, her senior, circulated it on the WhatsApp group and humiliated her. She then sent him a personal message questioning him about the harassment and also telling him that if he has a problem about her work, he could complain to the HoD.

After he continued to target her, Preethi escalated the matter to HoD Nagarjuna, following which the doctors counselled Preeti and Dr. Saif separately a day before she attempted suicide, in the presence of doctors Murali, Srikala, and Priyadarshini, and asked her not to go on duty with him. Police also said Dr. Saif took Preethi’s complaint seriously and asked his friends to give her extra duties in the RICU without letting her rest.

On February 22, Preethi attempted suicide by injecting herself with a heavy dose of suspected anesthesia in the MGM Hospital. After she was found unconscious, the hospital administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and shifted her to NIMS, Hyderabad, where she died on February 26.

A case has been booked against Dr. Saif and he was sent to judicial remand.