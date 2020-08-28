Road adjacent to Mallannasagar tunnel caves in

The road that caved in at Yellareddypet in Toguta mandal in Siddipet district.

SIDDIPET

28 August 2020 00:04 IST

Cement, sand and gravel mix is being poured into the pit

The road near the tunnel that carries Godavari water from Ranganaiaksagar to Mallannasagar caved in, creating a 12-metre gorge of two-metre width. The incident created tension among locals as they feared it to be of the tunnel.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Yellareddypet in Toguta mandal. On coming to know of the incident, officials rushed to the spot and erected barricades. On Thursday morning too, irrigation officials reached the spot and examined it.

Ranganaiksagar Superintendent Engineer P. Anand said that for the past one week water is being pumped to Mallannasagar canal from Ranganaiksagar. Huge machinery has been pressed into service. Cement, sand and gravel mix is being poured into the pit as a permanent solution for the problem.

