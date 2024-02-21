ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth to undertake maiden visit to Kodangal constituency after becoming CM

February 21, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

CM Reddy, who represents Kodangal constituency in the Assembly, will participate in a series of programmes

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be touring Kodangal constituency for the first time after assuming office, on February 21.

Mr. Reddy, who represents Kodangal constituency in the Assembly, will participate in a series of programmes, including laying the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.

He will lay foundation stones for works to the tune of ₹4,369 crore among which the foundation for the construction of an integrated medical, nursing and physiotherapy colleges is also scheduled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy will fly to Kosigi mandal headquarters and proceed to the ground in front of the police station where he will launch the works. Later, he will visit the exhibition stalls put up by the self-help group members. He will interact with the SHG members and distribute bank linkage cheques to the group members.

He will conclude his tour by addressing a public meeting in Kosigi and return to Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US