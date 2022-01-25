Revanth to contest for next Assembly

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy speaking to his supporters at Kondangal on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

25 January 2022 22:57 IST

Thanks who did well in membership drive

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would contest from Kodangal constituency in next Assembly elections.

Speaking to his supporters at Kodangal, a constituency he represented earlier, Mr. Reddy exuded the confidence that he would win with a huge majority in the next elections.

The TPCC chief got emotional while thanking the Congress cadre for achieving membership of 75,000 in the Kodangal constituency.

With a huge membership of 75,000 Kodangal has emerged an ideal constituency for the Congress not only in Telangana but the entire country.

He felicitated the Congress leaders and workers who enrolled more than 500 members in their respective polling booths at a function at Kosgi on Tuesday. He announced that these activists would also be honoured by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the Congress had introduced schemes like crop loan waiver, free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri, 4% reservation to Muslims and people were missing the development now.

Mr. Reddy recalled how he had developed temples, schools, roads, 5,000 sub-stations, Kosgi sus depot and a school in Maddur on his own land when he was the MLA here. “A junior college in Kodangal, Kosgi and Maddur and a Degree College was established in Kodangal. An excellent road network was laid in Kodangal and all villages were provided with a water tank.,” he said.

The TPCC chief also said he brought drinking water to Kodangal at a cost of ₹ 350 crore. A 50-bed hospital was also set up in Kosgi. But after Mr. Narender Reddy was elected in 2018 the development had come to a stand still.

Mr. Reddy also asked IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, why he had not even visited the constituency after announcing during the elections that he was adopting it. The foundation stone for Kosgi bus depot was laid in 2018 by five ministers but even mud was not cleared, he said and challenged TRS leaders for an open debate on development in Kodangal. The present MLA visits only when cheques are to be distributed. Is that the only development? Questioning why Kodangal was ignored, he asked whether this government was interested in developing only Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies.

The Congress chief said not a single person was harassed when he represented Kodangal for nine years. No one was implicated in false cases but now it had become a norm.