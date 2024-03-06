Revanth Reddy to kick-start Indiramma housing scheme in Bhadrachalam on March 11

March 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will kick-start the Indiramma housing scheme for poor and weaker sections, the fifth guarantee given by the Congress, on March 11.

Mr. Reddy will formally launch the scheme in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Congress Government had commenced implementation of four guarantees in two phases since it took over the reins in December and is gearing up for the launch of the fifth guarantee.

The Minister said that the Government was committed to fulfilling its assurances, especially housing for all. The previous BRS government ignored the important issue and used the aspirations of the poor and deserving sections for political ends, he said.

The government had therefore decided to provide land for construction of houses to poor while those in possession of land would get financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for constructing houses. The beneficiaries should construct the houses in not less than 400 sq. ft. with mandatory provision of a hall, kitchen and bathroom.

It was decided to sanction 3,500 houses for each Assembly constituency during the next financial year and budgetary provisions have been made accordingly. The Telangana State Housing Corporation would be the nodal agency at the State level while District Collectors, and municipal commissioners would supervise the construction of the houses in their respective jurisdiction.

The government would verify the applications received during Praja Palana for selection of beneficiaries, who should be white ration card holders and the houses would be sanctioned in the name of women.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to release the guidelines prepared for the launch soon.

