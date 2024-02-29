Revanth Reddy assures all support to Christian community, including land protection

February 29, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured the Christian community that the government would address their concerns and combat illegal land encroachments in the State. He interacted with representatives from the Medak Diocese, including Bishop Padma Rao, Rev. John George, Dr. A.M.J. Kumar, Shyam Abraham, and Anil Thomas, alongside delegates from various churches and independent congregations, at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister had given a patient listening to their issues, and promised to support the construction of new churches. He also affirmed the allocation of necessary land for Christian burial grounds. Additionally, responding to a request from the church representatives, he expressed his intention to visit the renowned Medak Church. Highlighting the formation of a people’s government by the Congress (Praja Palana) in the State, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to uphold religious freedom. Furthermore, he criticised the policies of the BJP-led government at the national level and the previous regime in Telangana, alleging their disregard for minority rights and fostering an atmosphere of fear among them.

