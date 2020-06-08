Revanth hits out at KTR again, asks him to step down till probe is over

HYDERABAD

2018 poll affidavit of KTR has mention of the land in question now, says Congress MP

Intensifying his verbal attack against Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao on the issue of owning land in violation of the guidelines of GO 111, working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated his allegation that the Minister is owning land in Janwada village on the City outskirts.

“In his response to my charges, Mr. Rama Rao has stated on a social media platform that he said he did not own any land in the survey numbers from 301 to 313 in violation of GO 111. Leaders of the ruling party, including legislator Balka Suman, had stated that KTR was not the owner of the farmhouse in question at Janwada but he had taken it on lease. However, a report by the police submitted to the court on my (Revanth Reddy) arrest make it amply clear that KTR owns land there and the family keeps frequenting there regularly,” Mr. Revanth Reddy, who is also Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri, said.

Talking to newspersons here on Monday, the Congress leader said the police had sent him to jail on March 5 on the charges of using a drone illegally. In the remand report submitted to the court, the police had mentioned that KTR owned land at Janwada and his family keeps frequenting the farm house regularly.

Mr. Revanth Reddy stated that in survey no. 301 two acres of land was registered in the names of KTR and his wife on March 7, 2019 and Mr. Rama Rao himself had mentioned in his 2018 election affidavit that he owned property worth ₹2 crore in the name of Urbana Ventures in Janwada. He further stated that “KTR had got constructed a palatial farmhouse with one-lakh square feet on 25 acres land there and he was also lying about not having land in the survey numbers from 301 to 313”.

Stating that KTR owned land at two places in Janwada, the Congress MP said he referred to land in survey no. 301 but both KTR and Balka Suman were talking about other lands. Admitting that he owns 22 guntas of land and his brother-in-law 20 guntas at Vattinagulapally, the TPCC leader said he would voluntarily demolish any permanent structure in the land owned by him and his brother-in-law.

He also challenged KTR and his team to prove allegations of owning land illegally and demanded that the Minister step aside from the post till completion of inquiry into the issue as was done by Koneru Ranga Rao, then Municipal Minister, in 1990 and assumed the post after the charges against him were proved wrong.