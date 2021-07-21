Retirement age of SCCL staff is now 61

HYDERABAD

21 July 2021 00:28 IST

The State government has decided to enhance the retirement age of workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to 61.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to finalise and announce the date of implementation of the decision at the next board meeting of the SCCL slated for July 26. The Chief Minister took the decision following the requests made by Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham and MLAs from the coal belt area.

The enhancement of age of superannuation would benefit 43,899 workers and employees of the State-owned coal mining company. The Chief Minister also announced the government’s resolve to set up a medical college in Ramagundam and orders to this effect would be issued soon.

The Chief Minister announced the decisions during a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of coal belt area on the problems they were facing. The meeting also discussed several other issues facing the coal belt area, according to an official release.