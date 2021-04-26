Retirement age of DCCB staff hiked

Hyderabad

26 April 2021 23:51 IST

A meeting of the board of directors of District Cooperative Central Bank of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday resolved to hike the retirement age of DCCB staff from 58 to 61 years.

It was also resolved to extend health insurance scheme to the 480 employees and their dependents. The insurance coverage will also apply to over 700 employees of 128 primary agriculture cooperative societies working under the DCCB, a release said.

The meeting, chaired by K. Ravinder Rao, who is also the chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank, was the first in this financial year.

Advertising

Advertising

It was decided to restrict the business hours of DCCB and its 69 branches from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. in view of high incidence of COVID-19 cases.