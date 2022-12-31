Restoration of Baradari remains key, garden a challenge

December 31, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There is excitement on the playfield in front of the Khurshid Jah Baradari as word about the restoration of the grand building has spread among the young boys who can be seen at all times of the day. “It will only help us if the building is restored. I can climb and fly my kites,” says Tauseef, a Class IV student, who unsuccessfully tries to push open the front door of the building.

“Only the main building will be restored. This open ground will not be touched. This is the only playground in the whole ward. Earlier, children played at the Khilwat Ground,” says Khalid bin Mazi, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Ward Member who lives in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted about the development. “Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam will be completely restored to its original grandeur, and a garden with fountains will be developed in the front lawns by @HMDA_Gov & #QQSUDA at the cost of ₹10 crs & will take 2 years; the litigation is sorted out finally!”

Between these two versions is the vacuum of information that is likely to affect the key stakeholders of the open space — the young people who use the playground. Through the day, groups of children from the surrounding areas walk in with a cricket bat and ball, footballs, kites and frisbees. “The building is a protected site and any tinkering with it must adhere to the norms of heritage conservation. Restoring the building is the key. The setting is something else, we have to live with that,” says historian Sajjad Shahid. “We need a comprehensive management plan for the site. We have to involve the local stakeholders otherwise vandalism will happen,” says Mr. Shahid.

According to architects, the building which was earlier known as Koti ka Bangalow and was the centrepiece of the housing complex of Mohammed Mohiuddin Khan titled Khurshid Jah.

The building with vegetal growth on the ceiling and some inside the columns resembles the Residency Building in some aspects. It includes gracious ionic columns, multi-coloured Italian tiling, high ceiling durbar hall and a barrel vaulted lookout on the top. To the rear of the building used to be Tara Hauz a star shaped fountain. Now, hundreds of women students of government college flit in and out of the area. Restoration of just the grand building appears to be the best bet now.