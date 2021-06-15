Report on expiry medicines at RIMS submitted

HYDERABAD

15 June 2021

Report submitted to district Collector

A report based on inquiry into the issue related to expired medicines at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, was submitted to the district collector. The inquiry was conducted to identify persons responsible for not discarding the expired medicines, and those who placed the medicines to be administered to the patients at the hospital.

Names of the people responsible were mentioned in the report. Officials were tight lipped about the names citing confidentiality.

On Monday, family members of a 68-year-old male patient admitted at the hospital alleged that a medicine vial which expired in January 2021 was placed beside the patient’s bed. They read the expiry date before it was administered to the patient. The expired medicine vials were reportedly found beside beds of at least five more patients.

Following complaints, a probe was launched by a team that included a drug inspector. Hospital’s Superintendent B. Balram Naik said that action against people responsible will be taken as per government rules.

Pharmacy unit at RIMS was directed to check if any more medicines which are past its expiry date are not discarded. The Superintendent said that there are no more such medicines. Heads of other government hospitals too were directed to cross check the expiry dates of medicines.