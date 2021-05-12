Registrations come to grinding halt

HYDERABAD

12 May 2021 23:21 IST

Registration of agricultural and non-agricultural properties has come to a grinding halt following the lockdown imposed by the State government.

The Registration and Stamps Department said since the government had not exempted it from the lockdown guidelines, registration of documents at all sub registrar and other offices had been kept on hold till the lockdown ends at 6 a.m. on May 22.

Similarly, registration of documents and other transactions through Dharani had also not been exempted.

The department said registration of documents and other transactions of agricultural properties through Dharani would require the presence of at least four to five persons, buyers, sellers and two witnesses per transaction. This would result in the movement of people during the restricted hours and crowding in mandal offices that would not be in consonance with the lockdown restrictions.

Accordingly, it was decided not to take up registration and other transactions through Dharani by Tahsildars cum joint sub-registrars in mandal offices during the lockdown period. In respect of people who booked slots in Dharani, it was decided to reschedule their appointments. Payment of registration fee and duties already made would be vaild and adjusted towards the rescheduled transactions.