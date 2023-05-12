ADVERTISEMENT

Regional Passport Office to release 7,150 additional appointments for May

May 12, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

HYDERABAD

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, will release 7,150 additional appointments between May 15 to 30 to meet the huge demand, and to reduce the long waiting time in appointment availability. These appointments will be released every Friday and Wednesday at 4.30 p.m., starting on May 12, and the appointments can be scheduled either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or mPassportseva app. These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, said Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah. These appointments will be made available at all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) including Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US