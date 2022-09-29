Regency college celebrates World Tourism Day

The event also had the presence of K. Praveen, tourist officer, Hyderabad, and Vijay Tharavath, director of rooms, Novotel, Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 08:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Regency College students at the World Tourism Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management celebrated World Tourism Day with the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’ where students showcased their projects on different tourist parks and themes in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-year students researched in depth on - Gurez valley (Kashmir), Darbhanga (Bihar), Damro Gidum (Arunachal Pradesh), Amadubi (Jharkhand), Hemis (Leh), Lougwa (Nagaland), Nagoba Jatra (Keslapur, Telangana) and took it as a challenge to project them as major tourist attractions.

They showed through PowerPoint presentations that India is peppered with many beautiful hill stations with scenic surroundings and a peaceful environment and the popular and hidden gems which are a perfect blend of food, history and modernity.

Different competitions were held on the occasion. The winners of the ‘best costume’ event were Ali and Arman representing Leh, followed by Udai Sree and Sameera, representing Bihar, and Alekhay and Mubasheera, representing Nagaland.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of poster making were Tarun and Sayad Samth and the quiz competition were Gowtham and Sai Vignesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The event also had the presence of K. Praveen, tourist officer, Hyderabad, and Vijay Tharavath, director of rooms, Novotel, Hyderabad. Principal of the college, P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy, was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app