Regency college celebrates World Tourism Day

Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management celebrated World Tourism Day with the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’ where students showcased their projects on different tourist parks and themes in India.

The second-year students researched in depth on - Gurez valley (Kashmir), Darbhanga (Bihar), Damro Gidum (Arunachal Pradesh), Amadubi (Jharkhand), Hemis (Leh), Lougwa (Nagaland), Nagoba Jatra (Keslapur, Telangana) and took it as a challenge to project them as major tourist attractions.

They showed through PowerPoint presentations that India is peppered with many beautiful hill stations with scenic surroundings and a peaceful environment and the popular and hidden gems which are a perfect blend of food, history and modernity.

Different competitions were held on the occasion. The winners of the ‘best costume’ event were Ali and Arman representing Leh, followed by Udai Sree and Sameera, representing Bihar, and Alekhay and Mubasheera, representing Nagaland.

Winners of poster making were Tarun and Sayad Samth and the quiz competition were Gowtham and Sai Vignesh.

The event also had the presence of K. Praveen, tourist officer, Hyderabad, and Vijay Tharavath, director of rooms, Novotel, Hyderabad. Principal of the college, P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy, was also present.