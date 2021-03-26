Recover 50% of environmental compensation from Piramal: NGT tells PCB

SANGAREDDY

26 March 2021 00:55 IST

In a move that would be a warning to industries that are polluting the environment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) of Telangana to collect 50% of environmental compensation impugned within a period of two months from Piramal enterprises.

“The PCB was directed to deposit the amount with a nationalised bank for six months so that in case the amount has to be returned, the appellant should be entitled to get interest accrued on the deposit. The PCB was also directed to submit proof of deposit in a nationalised bank as directed by this tribunal for a period of six months before the next hearing date,” read the order issued by the NGT on March 24.

The PCB imposed an environmental compensation of ₹8,31,60,000 on December 9, 2020, against Priamal.

“The appellant also prayed for an interim order for stay of recovery of amount. The violations alleged to have been noted by the authorities have been continuing since long time and even on the earlier occasions certain directions have been issued which according to the PCB had not been complied with. So under such circumstances, we feel that instead of granting blanket stay of recovering the amount, we feel it appropriate to grant a conditional stay of enforcing the order on condition that the appellant shall deposit 50% of environmental compensation within a period of two months,” the order further read.

“Though environmental compensation was imposed based on the recommendations of multi-disciplinary committee, it is not right on the part of Chennai Bench to give so many opportunities to Piramal,” Mr K. Lakshma Reddy of Zaheerabad who challenged the environmental pollution told The Hindu.