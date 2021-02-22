Ramachander Rao files papers

HYDERABAD

22 February 2021 19:53 IST

More voters unhappy with present government, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has appealed to the educated voters to support the candidature of party candidate N. Ramchander Rao for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency for the Legislative Council.

Addressing a gathering at the party office, Mr. Reddy said the incumbent MLC had a “stellar reputation” as a lawyer and as a member of Bar Council and Press Council. “He has highlighted many issues of public concern in the last five years. We have defeated a employees union leader in 2015 when TRS popularity was its peak so we should strive for more support this time especially when various sections like employees, students, farmers and others are upset with this government,” he pointed out.

Mr. Rao received a rousing reception at the party office where he performed a ‘pooja’ following which he went in a rally to the GHMC office to file his papers.

