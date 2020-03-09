Raising a toast to women power

Khammam

09 March 2020 00:53 IST

On Women’s Day, State celebrates contributions of the fair sex to society

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao unveiled a statue of Rani Durgawati Madavi, the ruler of Gondwana between 15650 and 1564 CE, to mark International Women’s Day celebrations at Jainoor mandal headquarters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. The event was organised by Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, better known as Tudum Debba.

Addressing a well attended public meeting on the occasion, the MP demanded that the State government respond at the earliest to the Supreme Court notice in the case related to expulsion of Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes. He warned of strong reaction in case the government delays its response any further.

Mr. Bapu Rao made a pointed mention of women suffering from anaemia in the Agency areas. He also administered an oath to all present to work towards upholding the rights of women.

Advertising

Advertising

Women’s Day was also celebrated across former united Adilabad district with respective district administrations honouring women from different fields.

For the long run

Instilling a sense of confidence among women and highlighting the services of SHE teams, police personnel took part in a 2K run to mark International Women’s Day here on Sunday.

Additional DCP (Administration) Injarapu Pooja and Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Excise Court, Khammam, Rubina Fathima flagged off the 2K run at Pavilion Grounds here that wound up at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Speakers at a meeting held in this connection highlighted the services of SHE teams and explained in detail about their specialised services in curbing eve-teasing and other crimes against women in public places.

Prizes were presented to the winners of the marathon in three categories – juniors, seniors and veterans on the occasion. In a separate programme, women home guards were felicitated at a function held as part of International Women’s Day celebrations at the police headquarters here.

Fit is hit

Collector C. Narayana Reddy underscored the importance of physical fitness while addressing a gathering of girls and women prior to the 2K Run in connection with the International Women’s Day here on Sunday.

The event, organised on behalf of She Teams of the local police department, saw an overwhelming response from students and women. Commissioner of Police Kartikeya also stressed the need for fitness.

Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran, who flagged off the run, said women are registering success in all fields, including politics, she said.

Additional DCP (Administration) Usha Vishwanath, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V. Patil and international hockey player Y. Soundarya also spoke. Later, the Collector and Commissioner of Police presented prizes to three girl students D. Lalitha, Maya Rani and N. Roja who won the top three places in the run.

In Kamareddy, SP N. Swetha and Additional Collector Venkatesh Dothe flagged off a cycle rally to mark Women’s Day. Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas greeted women on the occasion.

Zumba way to fitness

Dance enthusiasts got into the Zumba groove to celebrate International Women’s Day at Vivekananda Vidyanikethan High School here on Sunday.

Under the banner of Fit India and Fit Women, the school organised the Zumba workshop for women teachers, mothers of students and female elected representatives in the town. The participants were enlightened about the importance of physical fitness.

On the occasion, the school management felicitated deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, corporators Choppari Jayashree, Balbir Kaur, Kamaljit Kaur and Akula Narmada, among others. School chairman S. Komuraiah, director Anudeep and Rajeshwari, and principal Hemanjani were also present.

Women doctors’ wing of IMA-Karimnagar chapter concluded their week-long women’s day celebrations by felicitating senior doctors Srilatha, Suhasinee, Ratnamanjari and Ezhilarasi. IMA state president Edavelli Vijayender Reddy, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and women doctors’ wing chairperson M. Vijaya Lakshmi were present.

In another function, the district unit of Lok Satta Udyama Samstha honoured a woman, Asra Fathima, with a shawl and memento for serving at Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Old Age Home and Orphanage here.