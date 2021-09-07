Rains lash Nalgonda, projects brimming

STAFF REPORTER

07 September 2021 23:36 IST

After rain fury wreaked havoc in the district last week with broken road connections to villages, people and property being washed away and low-lying areas inundated, rain condition was below normal but wet weather continued on Tuesday.

According to the district’s planning department, the maximum rainfall received was 23.5 mm in Shaligowraram and all other mandals recorded less than 20 mm, while about 50% of the mandals’ figures were less than 10 mm.

The proportionate June-August rain figures suggest it was excess rainfall.

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri’s Rajapet mandal recorded the maximum 51mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Officials in Suryapet stated the difference in rainfall deviation at 17%, between June and September.

With incessant rains over the last week, and the continuing downpour in the upstream, several irrigation projects in the composite district started receiving heavy inflows and the reservoirs have reached brimming level.

Nagarjunasagar project was receiving about 17, 000 cusecs and flowing out 16, 000 cusecs, while its full reservoir level of 590 feet was approaching fast. For the maximum capacity of 312 tmcft, the project was already holding 305 tmcft.

Musi Project at Kethepally was operating the gates, in view of rain and flood in Hyderabad and the northern region. Six gates with varying heights were maintained throughout the day to discharge about 10,000 cusecs. The water level was at 640 feet, five feet short of the full reservoir level.