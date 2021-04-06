Question BJP and TRS on price rise, unemployment: Congress

NALGONDA

06 April 2021 20:58 IST

Chief Minister failed to address unemployment, says Shabbir

Former minister and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir called on the people of Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday to elect Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy to change the course of Telangana politics.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is spending hundreds of crores for winning elections, to create a false impression that people are with him. Freeing Telangana should start with the defeat of TRS and BJP in Nagarjunasagar,” he said.

He was addressing a meeting with minority leaders in Haliya town, and said people should question the TRS and the BJP governments about the constant price rise and unemployment woes.

He observed that though the prices of crude oil in the international market fell, the same benefit was not passed to the taxpayer both under the Centre and the State governments, even as the tax burden and overall price of essential commodities is on the rise.

While the BJP removed all subsidies, implemented demonetization and an unplanned COVID-19 lockdown, leading to rise in unemployment, in the State, the Chief Minister also failed to fill required vacancies, he said.

“In the first term, KCR failed to honour the promise of creating one lakh jobs and in the second, he cheated the unemployed by promising the ₹3016 unemployment allowance scheme. While the vacancies are 1.91 lakh, KCR is assuring to fill only 50, 000 vacancies,” Mr. Shabbir said.

He cited the suicidal deaths of Mahbubabad’s Sunil Kumar Naik and Sircilla’s Mahender Yadav, reportedly for lack of jobs, as the failure of the State.

Later, meeting leaders of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind, and discussing issues of reservations and budget allocation vis-à-vis expenditure for minorities by the current governments, Mr. Shabbir sought their support in the election of Congress contestant Jana Reddy.