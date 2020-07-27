PURE EV to supply lithium batteries to tech start-ups fighting COVID-19

SANGAREDDY

27 July 2020 22:32 IST

The batteries give significantly longer charging/ discharging cycles than the standard VRLA batteries

Electric Vehicles start-up PURE EV is providing lithium batteries to healthcare tech companies that are engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic across India. The batteries are being used in medical applications such as ventilators and robotic sanitation devices. The start-up supplies batteries for various applications under the brand name PURE LITHIUM.

Incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, PURE EV is working on innovative applications for lithium batteries, which it manufactures in-house. The primary application for its lithium battery is for its in-house manufactured electric vehicles sold under the brand ‘PURE EV.’ The comparative advantages of PURE LITHIUM to traditional batteries include lesser weight for easier portability and transportation, capable of providing high-discharge currents. The batteries are designed to work under wide range of environmental conditions with customised casings and insulation and give significantly longer charging/ discharging cycles than the standard VRLA batteries

“PURE EV is working with more companies to supply our batteries and we are open to collaborate with more start-ups working towards medical devices and applications. We want to play a supportive role towards healthcare entrepreneurs. The innovative start-up ecosystem in the country has to rise to the occasion and develop applications to mitigate the effects of COVID-19,” said Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV.

PURE EV has supplied lithium batteries to IIT Hyderabad Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE)-incubated start-up Aerobiosys Innovations, which has developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator called ‘Jeevan Lite.’ This device offers protection to healthcare providers as well as it is Internet of Things-enabled and can be operated through a phone app. The mass manufacturing of these ventilators will be done by JCB India Pvt Ltd.

PURE EV has also provided lithium batteries to Eternal Green Innovations Pvt. Ltd. who are working in the space of Robotic Healthcare Tech Devices

“We have significant experience in design and development of high-performance lithium batteries through our constant innovation for EV batteries. We have state-of-the-art facilities for the assembly and testing of the lithium battery packs. In this critical time, we want to extend our best possible support to the healthcare tech industry for their requirements for backup power. The batteries designed by us are extremely useful for robotic applications and have significant advantages in terms of longer life cycles and portability,” said Dr. Nishanth Dongari, founder and Managing Director of PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IITH.