ADVERTISEMENT

Public can use DCA’s online system for verification of medical shop licences

April 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has introduced a ‘Third Party Verification’ system, enabling the public to verify whether a medical shop or pharmacy possesses a valid licence issued by the DCA.

Through the Online Drug Licensing System (ODLS) website at https://odls.telangana.gov.in/ThirdPartypublicview.aspx, individuals can enter the name of the pharmacy or medical shop in the search box provided under the ‘Third Party Verification’ section to access details of the drug licences issued by the Drugs Control Administration Telangana. This allows individuals to check whether the medical shop or pharmacy is authorised to sell medicines or not.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US