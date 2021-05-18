Harish Rao and CS direct companies to supply equipment for supply of oxygen to patients

HYDERABAD

18 May 2021 22:59 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the manufacturers of equipment relating to oxygen production and storage to provide equipment needed for supply of oxygen to patients in government hospitals at the earliest.

The Minister along with the Chief Secretary held a review with senior officials on setting up of liquid oxygen storage units, PSA (pressure swing absorption) plants and cryogenic tankers to ensure proper supply of oxygen to patients in the State. The meeting comes a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to set up oxygen generating plants with a capacity of 324 metric tonne in 48 hospitals in the government sector across the State to avoid scope for shortage of oxygen in future.

The representatives of the manufacturing firms made a presentation on the production of medical equipment during the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the State. The Health department officials were asked to initiate steps necessary to implement the instructions of the Chief Minister on Covid-19 control measures in the State.

Advertising

Advertising