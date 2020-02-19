Provide details of tenants: Karimnagar CP

KARIMNAGAR

Cordon and search operation held in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police has made it mandatory for house owners, who have rented out their premises, to provide details of their tenants such as Aadhaar card etc. to the local police.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the police would help the house owners to provide complete details of the tenants if they give Aadhaar card details through SMS or Whatsapp.

The Commissioner of Police along with other police officials participated in the cordon and search operation in Pochammavada in Karimnagar One Town police station limits on Tuesday. On this occasion, the police seized 71 vehicles without valid documents and ₹ 7,500 worth gutka packets.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP called upon the house owners to utilise the opportunity of collecting the tenants’ details free of cost by sending their Aadhaar card. Warning that there was every possibility of anti-social activities by unidentified tenants, he said that the police would provide complete information about the tenants whether they had been involved in any crime in the country and show their credentials.

Appealing to the women to download the Hawk Eye app for their safety and security, he said that SHE teams would be deployed in the region to check eve-teasing and other crimes against the women. The locality was having 28 CCTV cameras and the residents had come forward to install 25 more CCTV cameras for surveillance. Additional DCP (L&O) Srinivas, ACPs Ashok and Madanlal, inspector Vijaykumar, Deva Reddy, local corporator Ilender Yadav and others were present.