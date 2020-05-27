Protest over demands of lockdown-hit farmers

KHAMMAM

27 May 2020 23:15 IST

In support of their charter of demands, including full loan waiver, to mitigate the hardships of farmers hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, members of various farmers’ bodies staged a demonstration in conformity to physical distancing regulations at Manchikanti Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The demonstration was organised in response to the call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) to espouse the cause of farmers, agricultural workers and others badly affected by the lockdown.

The representatives of the constituent organisations of the AIKSCC took part in the protest by displaying placards highlighting a ten-point charter of demands.

Addressing the demonstration, the Telangana Rythu Sangham vice-president Nunna Nageswara Rao said that the lockdown has aggravated the distress among farmers in the midst of harvesting season leaving them in dire straits.

The woes of farmers compounded due to closure of agriculture markets, exodus of farm workers and other supply disruptions during the crucial harvesting period, he pointed out.

He demanded that the government announce a special package for farmers to compensate their losses, waive all crop loans, sanction fresh loans and supply seeds, fertilisers and other inputs free of cost to all peasants including tenant farmers for the ensuing crop season.

The main demands of the farmers’ organisations include raising the income support under the PM-KISAN scheme to ₹18,000 per annum, compensation for crop losses, procurement of the entire farm produce including unsold crops at remunerative price by the government agencies, provision of ₹10,000 monthly financial aid to each poor family for at least three months.

Telangana Rythu Sangham district president B. Rambabu, general secretary M. Ramesh, AIKMS district leaders and others participated.