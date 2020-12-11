Protest against Centre’s ‘mixopathy’ move

KHAMMAM/Nalgonda

IMA members demand immediate withdrawal of notification

Taking up cudgels against attempts at ‘mixopathy’, members owing allegiance to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other practitioners of modern medicine observed a dawn-to-dusk protest on Friday by withdrawing all non-essential and non-COVID services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the district, as part of the nationwide protests against the move.

The national IMA has called the countrywide stir in protest against the Central government’s alleged move to allow a section of Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries, what it termed as attempts at ‘mixopathy’.

The members of the IMA Khammam branch held a demonstration at the IMA hall here as a mark of protest against it.

They held placards denouncing the government’s recent notification that allegedly allows the Ayurveda PG students to undertake surgical procedures and formation of four committees by the NITI Aayog.

The demonstrators alleged that the attempts at ‘mixopathy’ will prove a death knell for modern medicine. They demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the notification.

Various other practitioners of modern medicine, junior doctors and medical students also took part in protests expressing their solidarity with the IMA’s nationwide agitation in Khammam and elsewhere in the district.

‘Vision-less, meaningless’

Meanwhile, joining the nationwide protests against ‘mixopathy’ that allows post graduate Ayurveda practitioners to perform allopathic surgeries, the Indian Medical Association, Nalgonda chapter, observed a 12-hour shutdown of out-patient services on Friday.

Except emergency services and COVID-19 interventions, doctors boycotted their duties.

At Doctors’ Colony crossroads in the town, allopathic practitioners shouted slogans criticising the Centre and described its move as “vision-less, meaningless and anti-people”.

Members of the IMA chapter said they would intensify their stir.